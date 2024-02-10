Princess Catherine Leaves Windsor Castle For The First Time Since Abdominal Surgery To Join William & Kids At Country Estate!

Princess Catherine is on the mend — and on the move!

According to Dailymail.com on Friday, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales was finally able to leave Windsor Castle for the first time since her abdominal surgery last surgery to join her husband, Prince William, and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — at their Anmer Hall home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The kids are on a half-term break from school, so the family is getting some quality time together away from Windsor. A source told the outlet:

“Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”

Their travel to Norfolk will bring them near to King Charles III, who is also staying at Sandringham amid his cancer diagnosis. As for how the monarch is doing? Per CBS News, Queen Camilla offered an update to everyone while speaking at a concert honoring the work of local charities in England’s Salisbury Cathedral. She shared that Charles is doing “extremely well under the circumstances.” The 76-year-old queen then noted he was “very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere” and found them “very cheering.”

Perezcious readers know that King Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer shortly after getting a procedure done for an unrelated benign prostate enlargement. So between his health scare and Catherine’s “planned” surgery, it has been a hectic couple of weeks for the royals. But fortunately, the princess appears to be getting a change of pace with her family for a bit while she still recovers.

