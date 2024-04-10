Forget William & Catherine! King Charles Turning To THIS Couple For Help In Huge Royal Shift!

Wow!

King Charles III has tapped a surprising royal couple to fill in for him amid his cancer treatment — and it’s NOT his usual right-hand man Prince William or beloved daughter-in-law Princess Catherine!!

On Monday, the monarch’s brother Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie were asked to fill in for His Majesty at a major gathering held at Buckingham Palace. This marks the first time they’ve ever been asked to lead a major royal duty like this!

The pair oversaw the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside the palace – which included a historic twist, per Vanity Fair. In honor of the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale (an agreement between the UK and France), French troops joined British comrades in the traditional routine. Normally, Charles and Queen Camilla would’ve headed up this kind of gig, but instead, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh showed up. They’re clearly very trusted because they had to represent the monarchy around dignitaries like Her Excellency, the French Ambassador to the UK, Hélène Duchêne.

Edward and Sophie seemed up for the challenge as they arrived at the palace as the proud “chosen ones,” according to Us Weekly. The outlet noted that before the event, those gathered outside the palace were speculating about who might’ve been tapped to fill the monarch’s shoes. Some guesses were that Camilla would show up solo like she has in the past or that Princess Beatrice or Princess Eugenie would finally get the nod they’ve desperately wanted. But instead, Charles went this unexpected route!

When the couple arrived, they were greeted by shouts of delight and praise, per the outlet. See a glimpse at their appearance (below):

Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, look regal as they attend a parade to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale at Buckingham Palace https://t.co/btHHzphdex pic.twitter.com/wJmnQUZQqL — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) April 9, 2024

Seems like they did a great job… and this could be a sign that Charles is really going to shake up the way the royal family runs moving forward (at least while he and Princess Catherine are focused on their health)! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

