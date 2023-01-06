King Charles Pleaded With Prince William & Prince Harry To Not Make His ‘Final Years A Misery’!

King Charles III wanted nothing more than for his sons Prince Harry and Prince William to end their bitter feud!

As you know, the Duke of Sussex returned to the UK in April 2021 for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip. In his upcoming memoir Spare, Harry revealed that he had a “secret meeting” with his two family members during the trip back home. And as one could guess, since tensions were running high due to his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, things got pretty intense!

According to Page Six on Thursday, the 38-year-old prince recounted a “duel” between himself, Charles, and William at Frogmore Gardens over the decision to leave his position as a senior member of the royal family for good. While the private conversation was meant to help mend their rocky relationship, things took a turn for the worse when William and Harry became “heated” – which forced their dad to step in.

Related: Twitter Ridicules Harry After Reveal He Had FrostBitten Penis At William & Kate’s Wedding!

Amid their back-and-forth argument, Harry claimed the 74-year-old monarch pleaded with the two brothers to not “make [his] final years a misery.”

Yeah… It doesn’t seem like they’ll be fulfilling those wishes…

William apparently swore on their late mom Princess Diana’s life that he just wanted Harry to be happy. However, the remark bothered the Archewell founder since they only said those words in “times of extreme crisis.” Ultimately, he “didn’t believe” or “fully trust” what the Prince of Wales said, noting “even those sacred words couldn’t set us free.” Harry ended up leaving the discussion feeling that if Charles and William didn’t understand why he left the royal life, then they “never” really knew him at all. Wow…

Of course, this isn’t the first instance Harry opened up about how bad things have become between the siblings. Elsewhere in the memoir, the Better Up CIO called William his “archnemesis” and revealed the pair got into a physical altercation in 2019 after the 40-year-old called Meghan Markle “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.” Harry recalled:

“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.”

Oof. As we said, Charles’ request might be just wishful thinking at this point, considering Harry and William’s feud seems to be a lot worse than anyone initially thought! But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN/Avalon]