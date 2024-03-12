King Charles' Speech Accidentally Posted WHERE Amid Princess Catherine Drama?!

Strange things are continuing to happen with the Royals!

As we’ve been covering, Princess Catherine — or rather, an emptiness in the shape of Kate — has been stirring up quite a lot of drama around the world. Kensington Palace has been refusing to release the original picture of the Princess of Wales to the public after that weird AI/photoshop fail, further fueling conspiracy theories that her whereabouts are truly unknown (or perhaps she’s in a coma?). But now things are getting a little stranger on Commonwealth Day!

First, Prince William showed up to Westminster Abbey along with other royals like Princess Anne and Queen Camilla, while Kate was whisked away to what was reportedly a “private appointment”. And now, King Charles‘ prerecorded speech for the holiday is causing more confusion — because it was uploaded to the wrong account?!

As you know, the King is undergoing treatment for his cancer diagnosis, so he’s stepped back on a lot of his royal duties. He gave the Commonwealth Day speech remotely — the Palace was meant to share it across their social media. But there was a little blip in the plans! Rather than the video being posted and shared on the official royal family pages, it was shared on Palace’s Head of Digital Engagement, Emma Goodey‘s, personal page.

Not only was it shared on her personal YouTube account, the link was then posted to the Palace’s other social medias. So, several steps in there where it could’ve been caught and wasn’t… They really are just fumbling their way through everything here, aren’t they?

Eventually, the video was uploaded to the correct account and shared as it originally was supposed to be — but that sure didn’t slow down social media sleuths convinced something fishy is going on with the royals lately! Regardless of how you feel about the King right now, his speech at least came across as emotional and gracious. He thanked everyone for their well wishes amid his diagnosis, saying:

“In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth … It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world.”

See the full video (below):

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are all these little moments of confusion just a result of an incompetent social media and communications team? Or do you still think there’s something sus going on with Kate?? Sound OFF (below).

