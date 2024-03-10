Princess Catherine Breaks Silence With Family Pic -- Which Fans Are Convinced Is ‘AI’! LOOK!

What’s going on with Princess Catherine?

Early on Sunday morning, the Princess of Wales FINALLY broke her silence months after abruptly announcing and undergoing an abdominal surgery… But was it really her addressing fans?? As we’ve been following, Anglophiles have been going into a frenzy trying to figure out where she is in the wake of her operation and subsequent hiding. There’s just been so little info surrounding her condition and recovery! Busy minds were temporarily soothed last week when we seemingly got a glimpse of her alongside her momma Carole, but conspiracy theorists quickly speculated that the sighting was actually of a body double.

So, a more official would certainly quiet chatter, right? Well, not so much.

In the family photo uploaded to the official Prince and Princess of Wales account on Instagram on Sunday, the 42-year-old posed with her three kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, in honor of Mother’s Day in the UK… She captioned the upload:

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C”

But fans aren’t convinced she’s the one who posted it — or that it’s even a real photo at all!

In the pic, she sat on a chair in blue jeans, a dark top, and a gray jacket as her kids lovingly surrounded her. See (below):

Fans did NOT buy it, though, and made it known in the comments:

“I wonder if it was Kate who actually posted this or someone else.” “That looks like an AI photo…not one for the theories either but come on, that’s not a real photo … Idk doesn’t seem real” “Is this photo from today? Can they add a newspaper from today’s date? ” “Are there leaves and green grass this time of year in England?”

Others looked at her fashion choice as a clue that the photo may not be legit:

“After recent Abdominal surgery she’s wearing tight jeans with her legs crossed. Do they think we are really stupid” “you can’t wear tight jeans when you’ve had abdominal surgery”

Some fans even pointed out that she’s not wearing her wedding ring in the pic, despite being married to Prince William for 13 years:

“It is strange that she is not wearing her wedding ring… especially for this photo that they had to release to stop the rumours… they wouldn’t miss that detail… it is either an old photo that wasn’t taken to release for this purpose or something up with their marriage…”

Kind of eerie!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Are fans just looking into this too hard, or are there some legitimate eyebrow-raising details? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

