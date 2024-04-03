Princess Catherine's Cancer Reveal Video 'Took A Lot' Out Of Her Because She's 'Inherently Shy' -- Really??

Filming her cancer announcement video was hard for Princess Catherine. But apparently not because of the conspiracy theories — it was actually because she’s shy?!

Royal author Sally Bedell Smith praised the Princess of Wales in a new interview with People out on Wednesday. In it, she insisted that Kate Middleton is “inherently shy,” thus making her big announcement video a challenge that she had to overcome. The biographer explained:

“She is inherently shy, and for her to do that took a lot.”

Huh… We get that it might’ve been full of pressure given the circumstances, but it’s not like it was a live (or public) address. The filming process was so secretive amid rumors about the 42-year-old’s health and well-being that some royal stans aren’t convinced it was even a real video! So the fact that she’s shy shouldn’t have affected this too much. Right?? Besides, she’s filmed plenty of other content for social media and TV. Heck, it’s a HUGE part of her job. Just saying!!

That said, the Diana in Search of Herself writer praised Prince William‘s wife for handling her time in the spotlight like a pro, adding:

“When she ended with ‘You are not alone,’ it rang a bell with something that Queen Elizabeth [II] would have said. It was very similar to what Queen Elizabeth said during COVID when she said, ‘We are all in this together.'”

The journalist continued:

“She was mindful there are very few people who read about that or watched that who doesn’t know someone who has cancer. She was mindful of that. It was a way of reassuring people not only about her condition but helping them have courage. … There was not a trace of self-pity. She projected honesty. It was the right balance.”

The mother of three wrote the speech herself and chose to deliver the message solo because it was a personal matter. And for all the scrutiny she and her family were facing at the time, she definitely handled herself well and kept her composure while getting candid about her difficult health battle. She certainly gets props for that!

Still, the supposed shyness? That’s definitely a surprise to us. She’s one of the most perfectly poised and media-trained people out there in the whole wide world. Ya know?! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

