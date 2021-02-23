Listen To This: From Your Soul!

King Princess is her generations lesbian’s icon!

Us oldies had Melissa Etheridge and k.d. lang, and youngsters today have this unabashedly queer hearththrob.

Her music is pure “alternative”. You may not hear her on the radio (during this incarnation), but you should definitely hear her!

Prophet has no synths. No drum programming. Real instruments. A bit of an R&B ’70s vibe.

Super sexy!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from King Princess!