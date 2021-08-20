Kirsten Dunst Gives Rare Look Into Her Relationship With Longtime Love Jesse Plemons!

A Fargo love story!!

Kirsten Dunst is looking back at her relationship with Jesse Plemons, sharing a silly video of the two having fun on the set of the FX show way back when! The clip, which was made using Dubsmash (a video app popular in 2016), features the then-co-stars lip syncing along to audio — but both actors can barely keep a straight face!

Posting it to Instagram, Kirsten captioned the rare throwback starring her now-baby daddy with a heart emoji and:

“Fargo times were fun times”

Aww!! While they never pursued a relationship during filming, the two have since become engaged, welcomed baby boy Ennis, and secretly added another little one to the mix in June. Kirsten and Jesse haven’t confirmed the arrival of their second child, but the 39-year-old actress was pictured holding a baby carrier (DailyMail.com pics HERE)!

It’s awesome she’s celebrating their love with this latest IG, especially considering the parents must not be getting much sleep at home with a newborn. LOLz!

