Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker React To Predictions About Their Upcoming Wedding -- And It's Too Funny!

Could the happiest place on earth be the setting for Kravis’ big day?!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in the thick of organizing their upcoming nuptials, but comedian Benito Skinner aka @BennyDrama7 would like a stab at visualizing the most magical Kardashian wedding ever!

Benny is known for his Kardash fam parody videos — so much so — that the famous brood eats up every time he posts about them. This skit was no different, with Benny playing every single role to perfection. We’ve got Kourtney in bridal Mickey Mouse ears, Travis donning a full Nightmare Before Christmas costume, Addison Rae as the Tinkerbell flower girl, Kim Kardashian and a Pluto-hat-wearing Pete Davidson, Kris Jenner officiating, Khloé Kardashian (and her claws), and of course, Larsa Pippen crashing the event after arriving in an Uber pool.

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Obvi Kourt loved it, commenting:

“This makes me emotional.”

While Travis weighed in with a “Lmaooo.”

See the full exchange (below)!

An Us Weekly source previously dished THIS about the couple’s wedding, so Benny might not be too far off:

“[Kourtney] doesn’t want any details of her wedding getting out as she wants it to be a surprise to guests. It’s going to be a fairy tale wedding for sure, though.”

Either way, we know it’s going to be beautiful and full of happy tears and laughter. Can’t wait!

