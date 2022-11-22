Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Kept Son Reign’s Hair From First Cut: ‘I Smell It Often’

Sorry to everyone out there who asked for Kourtney Kardashian‘s hair secrets, but somewhere a finger on the monkey’s paw curled, and ya got this!

During a joint conversation with little sis Khloé Kardashian and Interview Magazine, the mom of three confessed she keeps the hair of her youngest son, Reign Disick, hidden away in a “secret drawer”!! WHUT?! She explained:

“I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five. So I have his long braid and I smell it often.”

This honestly isn’t too unusual for proud parents that love keeping physical memories of their children’s milestones… People keep baby teeth, for instance. But we bet you didn’t expect to read about Kourt smelling her son’s hair on the reg.

The seven-year-old, who Kourt shares with ex Scott Disick, debuted a dramatic transformation on the Lemme founder’s Instagram back in 2020, which she captioned, “I am not ok.” See (below):

Since then, the little one has seeminlgy been having a great time trying out different styles, most recently channeling his step dad Travis Barker’s early 2000s mohawk, which you can see (below):

[Images via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]