Kourtney Kardashian Reflects On 'Quickly' Closing Mason Disick's Short-Lived Social Media Accounts

Remember when Mason Disick was THIS CLOSE to becoming a social media influencer?!

About a year ago, as the coronavirus pandemic shutdown was reaching its full effect, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s then-10-year-old son surprisingly showed up in a TikTok video complaining about how his mom had deleted his fledgling Instagram account.

At the time, the eldest of the Disick babies lamented the Poosh founder’s quick hook on social media, claiming he “would have had 2.7 million [followers] by now” had Kourt not pulled the plug. That might be true, but even Mason was keen to admit he was probably “too young” to go viral. Some things just aren’t a good idea!

Well, in a new YouTube video published on Thursday morning by Vogue Paris, the 42-year-old mom of three reflects on her decision to take away Mason’s social media accounts and cut off his influencer career — you know, for now.

Speaking to and sharing a meal with fellow A-lister and proud mom Miranda Kerr, Kourt matter-of-factly recalled what happened early last year when she realized s**t was going down online:

“Mason started some secret accounts during quarantine. Those were quickly shut down. … What kids share today, it’s there forever.”

Understatement of the year! And so they better be a LOT older than 10 to understand the ramifications of all that! Miranda, who is also a mom of three, including her own 10-year-old son Flynn, sounded as though she could really relate to having to navigate social media controversies with kids.

She offered in response (below):

“It’s one thing to communicate with your friends with road blocks, but it’s a whole different thing to be on social media. I really do feel like he [Flynn] should be 18 and then he can decide what he wants to do.”

Not a bad plan if you ask us! Maybe 18 is a little too old to start, but certainly better than 10! Just saying!

Even having gone through all that craziness with Mason, though, Travis Barker‘s girlfriend was still clearly sympathetic to the little dude wanting to put himself out there online. Referencing some of the challenges we all faced during the height of the unprecedented pandemic, Kourt concluded:

“I felt like quarantine was a big lesson, too, because I felt like it was hard for kids. I loved it because I loved being home and being with them and not feeling guilty or feel like I was missing out. It was a good time for bonding, but then I felt like for their social interaction, it was really hard for them.”

No kidding!

And in that context, no wonder Mason tested the waters on Instagram and TikTok. Quarantine must have been very challenging for a socially-inclined kid like him! You can watch Kourt and Miranda talk motherhood, social media, and more in the full Vogue Paris video (below):

What do U think about having kids on social media, Perezcious readers? Ten years old has got to be too young, right?! But is waiting until they turn 18 to join too reactionary?? Is there a better balance somewhere in the middle? How would U navigate this world with kids like Mason and Flynn?!

