Move Over, North West -- Sounds Like Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Is A Mogul In The Making, Too!

We know all about North West‘s plans to take over the business world (or maybe the whole world??) when she gets older. But what about Penelope Disick‘s ideas for world domination?!?!

That’s right, y’all! Nori isn’t the only KarJenner kid who wants a crack at the real world. In fact, Kourtney Kardashian‘s 11-year-old daughter is already raring to go when it comes to giving her thoughts on momma’s business ventures!

During Thursday’s brand-new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourt’s brand Lemme held a photoshoot for some new products. While the 44-year-old was there and busy working away on the wellness gig, so too was P — and Penelope wasn’t shy about giving her opinions!! Throughout the shoot, Scott Disick‘s daughter was piping up about her momma’s cringeworthy and cute poses for TikTok. And in a confessional, Kourt revealed that opinionated analysis has become a very common thing for Penelope!

Related: Fans Slam Travis Barker For Going Back To Recording Studio After Kourtney Gave Birth!

Referencing her other children — Mason, Reign, and infant son Rocky Barker, who was born months after this episode was filmed — Travis Barker‘s wife explained how Penelope is the only one of her children who seems at all interested in the family business:

“Penelope is the most interested in what I do.”

Sums it up pretty well right there! Kourtney also explained how her only daughter already has a great sense of aesthetics when it comes to filming and photoshoots:

“She gives great feedback, she has an amazing aesthetic. I love her opinion and I find it really valuable. I’m really close with my daughter and I’m just happy she’s a strong lady like me.”

Amazing!

And honestly, we shouldn’t be that surprised by Penelope giving her opinion so brusquely. After all, this is the very same girl who boldly called out her dad in an earlier Hulu ep and told him to stop dating younger women! So she DEFINITELY doesn’t hold her tongue! Reactions, y’all??

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]