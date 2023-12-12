Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Pic Of TALL Teen Mason Disick In Family Photo Dump!

The Disick kids are hanging out with Kim Kardashian‘s brood, and the mogul documented the whole thing for her Instagram account!

In a pair of pics posted on Monday afternoon, the 43-year-old SKIMS founder showed off some poses with her children — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. And that wasn’t all!! Also in one of the photos was longtime family friend-slash-Kourtney Kardashian baby daddy Scott Disick, his daughter Penelope Disick, and… his 13-year-old son Mason Disick!

Yes, Mason popped up in Kim’s second pic as part of a VERY rare social media appearance! And fans’ jaws hit the floor when they saw how grown-up he looks!!

First, ch-ch-check out the pictures for yourself (below):

Awww!

They are so sweet! The kids look like they are having a good time. And Scott looks happy and healthy! Love it!! But the real show-stopper in the second snap was Mason. Fans flooded Kim’s IG comments with takes on the not-often-seen teenager. They shared TONS of surprised reactions to how quickly he’s growing up:

“Mason is a whole adult now.” “Omg Mason looks so grown up and handsome” “Is that Mason??? Sheesh he looks so mature now!” “Mason is so grown” “Mason looks like Scott and rob had a baby lol” “Mason?????? Pardon?????????” “Omg it’s Mason, he is so grown, he looks great” “Is Mason an adult? literally watched him grow up” “Omg WE HAVENT SEEN MASON IN FOREVERRRRRRRRRRR!!!!! Our little internet nephew GREW UP!!!!!!!!!!!!” “Wow Mason had a whole growth spurt. So handsome!” “shut UP. why does mason look 17”

But for real tho! We blinked and suddenly Mason Disick is a teenager! WTF?? Time truly FLIES!

What do U make of Mason’s grow-up glow-up, Perezcious readers?! He’ll be driving and graduating and all that before long, too. We’re not ready!

[Image via Scott Disick/Instagram/TNYF/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]