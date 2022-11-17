Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Oddly Practical Reason Why She Tongue-Kisses Travis Barker At Red Carpet Events!

All hail Kourtney Kardashian for her boundless red carpet wisdom! AND her lovely public displays of affection with beau Travis Barker!!

The Poosh founder got real on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians regarding something fans have long been wondering about. See, the 43-year-old star and her hunky 47-year-old husband aren’t afraid to really get into it on the red carpet. The tongue-kissing always seems to pop up while the paparazzi flash bulbs are going off!

But there’s a reason behind that move, and it’s not (just) because they love each other! As the Lemme founder explained she opts to touch tongues with Travis so as not to mess up her carefully-crafted makeup! Ah!! As the couple was getting ready to walk the Met Gala red carpet, they romantically touched tongues while readying for the monumental moment. The, the screen jumped to a confessional shot, where Kourt popped up with her explainer for the tongue-tied time:

“I don’t want to get lipstick all over him and I don’t want to ruin my lipstick, but we also don’t want to not kiss, so we’ll kiss with our tongues. That’s why we kiss that way.”

So smart!!

She also used the A-lister gala time to gush more about the Blink-182 drummer. Explaining that his “chill energy” helps her work through tense moments and high-profile events, the reality TV veteran said:

“I feel like Travis definitely has that chill energy and just reminds me, we’re doing it to have fun. We’re not doing it to stress. We’re not doing it to worry what everyone thinks about us. We’re just doing it to have an experience together and have fun. And that’s how we live our life.”

Awww! We love to hear that! And a tongue kiss or two is just icing on the cake. LOLz!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? It’s a pretty good PDA plan, no?! Share your takes down in the comments (below)!

