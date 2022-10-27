Kourtney Kardashian Details Her 'Blackout' Drunk Vegas Wedding To Travis Barker: 'I Did Throw Up'

Kourtney Kardashian is showing us she still knows how to party!

During this week’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, all eyes were on the hot momma as she opened up about her Las Vegas wedding with hubby Travis Barker back in April. Spoiler alert: it was a sloppy one!

While chatting with longtime friend Simon Huck, the Lemme founder confessed:

“I blacked out.”

We guess this recollection is going to be a bit spotty, LOLz! She then got into the nitty gritty in a separate confessional, revealing:

“I didn’t even rememberElvis, like, sang to me walking down the aisle. I didn’t remember I had a bouquet.”

Well, good thing there are pics then!

Kourt then noted the spontaneous ceremony only included herself and Travis, their security, his manager, and his drum tech — before showing Simon footage from the event on her iPhone, pointing out:

“I’m, like, slurring if you can’t hear.”

Related: Kourtney Opens Up About Her Relationship With Khloé

She then hilariously reflected on the Elvis impersonator who married them, explaining he couldn’t quite get her name right:

“When Elvis was marrying us, he was like, ‘I, Khloé [Kardashian], take thee, Travis,’ and I just lost my mind, fell straight on the floor, and we couldn’t get up.”

Drunk from the liquor or drunk in love, it seems like nothing could have ruined her night! However, the after party may not have been quite as glamorous as what everyone saw on Instagram, as she confessed:

“I did throw up after, though, and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants. I had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo. I was a hot slob kabob.”

Ha! You know what? You go, girl! Have your fun! Travis then optimistically chimed in, noting:

“If that was anything like our real wedding, I’ll be really stoked because it was awesome. It was so fun.”

This is of course in reference to the fact that their Vegas shindig didn’t quite count in the eyes of the law, as Kourt revealed they couldn’t acquire a license at 2 a.m. when it was all taking place. However, she reassured fans:

“I am truly living my best life. Don’t let anyone tell you any different.”

(Don’t worry, they made it legal one month later in May!)

Related: Kourtney Actually Rejected Travis At First!

Later on in the episode, little sis Kim Kardashian and momma bear Kris Jenner met up to discuss the oldest sibling’s impromptu milestone, with Kim playfully noting, “We’ve all done it once in our lives,” referencing her own spontaneous 2000 wedding to Damon Thomas at age 19. Kris then hit back, “Yours was real,” later revealing in a confessional it would be “so disappointing” if Kourtney actually did get married without her there — but added:

“I guess I’ll get over it, I mean, been there, done that. Kim did it too. She didn’t even tell me when she came home. I’d be afraid of me too.”

While Kim didn’t seem to think it was a big deal, Kris sternly questioned:

“She was drunk as a skunk laying on the floor throwing up, who wants to get married like that?”

To which Kim quipped:

“Who doesn’t?”

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if Kravis’ lavish Italian wedding will be covered this season! And if they secretly got blackout drunk at that one! Anyway, what are your thoughts on Kourtney’s recollection of her drunken Vegas wedding? Sound off in the comments (below)!

[Images via Hulu & Keeping Up With The Kardashians/YouTube]