Scott Disick Has Been 'Excommunicated' From The KarJenners Since Kourtney & Travis' Wedding?!

It sounds like Scott Disick’s worst fear is becoming a reality!

As fans know, the 39-year-old has had concerns about being iced out of the Kardashian-Jenner family ever since Kourtney Kardashian moved on with her husband, Travis Barker. The Flip It Like Disick star even mentioned to Kris Jenner on a season one episode of The Kardashians about feeling “left out” after not getting invited to her birthday party. He said to the momager:

“For me to hear that you are having a little soirée and you don’t think to invite me makes me feel like complete s**t. I love you, but how did you think I would feel?”

At the time, Kris insisted she simply did not want an “awkward” situation between him and the Blink-182 drummer on Kourt’s big day, later adding:

“Kourtney met her soulmate. That’s gotta be hard for Scott to absorb, but I never expected him to be so angry and wound up over this. He just needs to grow up and be a little more mature.”

Considering he doesn’t have much family besides the KarJenners, it’s hard not to feel bad that he feels like he is being cut out of the fam! And unfortunately for Scott, it looks like things have not gotten any better even after Kourt and Travis made things official and got married.

Related: Scott Involved In Scary Car Crash — Pics Show Lamborghini Flipped On Its Side!

According to Page Six, a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum claimed he pretty much has been pushed aside by the Kardashian-Jenners since they’ve been busy connecting with the 46-year-old musician, explaining:

“Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group. He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis.”

That’s rough! But a rough consequence of his actions (hello, cheating scandal). The insider added:

“He had to regroup who his relationships are.”

One way Scott has seemingly been regrouping? By reconnecting with his longtime friend Sean Stewart and his sis, Kimberly Stewart — an old acquaintance of the Kardashians from school. He clearly doesn’t care if that affects his ex because he is reportedly dating her!

A source confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this week that Scott and Rod Stewart’s daughter have been together “for a few months.” While the insider noted they are “really into each other,” the pair aren’t “serious yet” and are “getting to know each other in a different way than seeing each other as friends.” Glad to see him moving on with someone his own age, frankly.

While Scott is seemingly being ostracized from the Kardashians, it sounds like he hasn’t been cut from their Hulu reality series yet! A second source told Page Six he’s still filming with the family despite being “distanced” from them right now. No doubt viewers will get a confessional or chat with a family member about this whole situation in a future episode if this is true!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you feel bad that Scott is supposedly on the outs with the fam? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]