Scott Disick Is Busy 'Bettering Himself' With 'Treatment & Therapy' Amid Hiatus From The Public Eye

It feels like it’s been a long time since we’ve heard from Scott Disick.

Wait — it has been a long time. The last story we reported on the fan-favorite KUWTK alum came out back in early October! Since then, it’s been radio silence from the Flip It Like Disick star. Which sucks, because he’s a great reality TV personality. But it’s also a good thing, as it turns out, because it sounds like he’s working on himself in a positive way!

According to a source close to the 39-year-old reality TV veteran, Scott has been laying low for a while. During this time, he’s been busy “bettering himself” in a variety of ways. Of course, over the last few years, he’s undergone stints in rehabs and treatment centers. Some of those ended less than ideally — though that was through no fault of his own.

The insider explained to Us Weekly about how Scott has “stepped up his treatment and therapy” once again in recent months. For now, the source claims, Scott is focused on making sure his “mental well-being” improves. He is reportedly also “considering” going back to an in-patient substance abuse program to tackle some of those long-standing struggles, as well. Good!

Thankfully, it sounds like he has the backing of those he loves most. According to that same confidant, the KarJenner fam is sending love to the doting dad as he works on himself. The insider explained:

“The Kardashians are all very supportive of Scott bettering himself. They love him and want him to love himself just as much.”

That’s really sweet!

Like we joked about up top, Scott has been MIA from much of the KarJenner gossip world for months. But it sounds like there’s far more to it than just the fam’s altered focus on their new Hulu show. So we certainly hope for the best for Scott. He’s a lovable personality, but more importantly he’s a loving dad to sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10. Snaps and claps for this famous father wanting to improve his life!! That is priority number one!

Still, we do wonder about the long-term play here regarding Scott’s reality TV future. Ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t exactly shown interest in having Lord Disick spend time with the fam in recent months. Plus, now that Kourt is fully together with husband Travis Barker following their wedding(s) earlier this year, her focus is entirely on that romance. As it should be! But besides co-parenting, there just isn’t room left to indulge her ex.

As Perezcious readers will recall, months ago, insiders spoke about Scott’s suddenly-altered dynamic with his baby momma and the rest of the fam. One source even put it this way following the Kardashian’s nuptials with the Blink-182 drummer:

“They don’t communicate much unless it has to do with their kids. Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians. This was his biggest fear — getting out of touch with his ‘family,’ and now him being on the outskirts with Kourtney is affecting him completely.”

So that’s that?

Months later, we can only pray Scott now continues to get whatever support he needs. That’s obviously most important. But it sounds like that part of life is coming together. We’re optimistic! And we’re not gonna lie — we definitely hope he’s up for future Kardashians episodes, too. He’s so good on the show!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

