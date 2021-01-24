Larry King’s Sons Open Up About Their Father’s Death: ‘We Will Miss Him Every Single Day Of Our Lives’

Larry King’s sons—Larry King Jr., Chance King, and Cannon King—have spoken out following the death of their father.

In a joint statement posted to Facebook on Saturday evening, the TV legend’s three children opened up about what it is what like to be raised by such an iconic figure and “an amazing father,” saying:

“We are heartbroken over our father’s death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing. The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was ‘dad.’ He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments — large, small, or imagined.”

The trio, who spoke on behalf of the extended King family, continued, expressing:

“And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives. The outpouring of love and the remembrances of his remarkable career have touched us deeply and we are so thankful. ”

The statement concluded by asking for donations to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS, “to which a debt of gratitude is owed for the wonderful care they provided to our dad in his final years.”

Touching!

On Saturday, King’s digital network Ora Media announced on Twitter that he had died at the age of 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Although the cause of death hasn’t been revealed, the Larry King Live host had been hospitalized for COVID-19 for 10 days and was admitted to the intensive care unit earlier this month.

In a post shared to his account from the production company, they wrote:

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles…For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster…Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr., Chance, Canon and the entire King family.”

His death comes after the legend lost two of his five children just within 3 weeks of each other over the summer.

Andy King died of a heart attack in July 2020 at the age of 65, and Chaia King died less than a month later at 51 after being diagnosed with lung cancer. At the time, the father opened up in a gut-wrenching statement, explaining:

“Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.”

Still so sad…

Our hearts go out to his family during this extremely difficult and emotional time.

