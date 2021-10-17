Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Make Out Yet Again -- But This Time Backstage At SNL!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker added yet another location to the extensive list of places they’ve made out at — Saturday Night Live!

On Saturday, Travis Barker returned to the late-night sketch comedy show for the first time in more than 20 years to perform with musical guest Young Thug — and of course, he brought his girlfriend for support. The 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star shared several new photos of the couple canoodling and playing with Travis’ drumsticks on a black leather couch backstage. And let’s just say they’re super steamy! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)



Related: Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Freaked Out On Flight After Travis Barker Lost His Phone

That’s hot! The Blink-182 drummer also shared the snapshots on his ‘gram account and commented on her post, saying:

“You’re the best drummer I know.”

To which, Kourt responded:

“I learned from the best.”

As you may recall, this comes after her sister Kim Kardashian completely roasted Kravis’ PDA on the show one week earlier in a hilarious “The People’s Kourt” sketch. Talk about a full-circle moment there! But honestly, we are not surprised that Kourtney and Travis couldn’t keep their hands off each other. At this point, we are probably used to it by now!

Reactions to their new round of PDA, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]