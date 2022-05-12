Kourtney Kardashian Accidentally Broke Her Engagement Ring -- But Travis Barker's Reaction Might Be Worth It!

Kourtney Kardashian had one of those moments we can all relate to where she just felt awful about accidentally breaking something. Only this wasn’t just any luxury item, it was a priceless gift — the engagement ring she’d received from fiancé Travis Barker after he romantically proposed to her on a SoCal beach!

Oh, no!!

The 43-year-old reality TV star opened up about accidentally breaking the ring as part of the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. The ep, which debuted for fans on Thursday, had a memorable segment in which momager Kris Jenner questions Kourtney as to why she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.

Related: Kourtney And Travis Show Off Their Love For Each Other At 2022 Met Gala!

Ashamed of the reasoning behind her sudden lack of jewelry on that finger, the Poosh founder sheepishly explained what happened to her 66-year-old momma. Kourt revealed that she took her ring off while doing chores, forgot about it, and accidentally stepped on it a little while later:

“It’s actually getting fixed. This is probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life, by the way. I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts and I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, thinking it would be safe right next to me. So I had to get something up above in my closet and when I stepped down I stepped on the ring. I was hysterically crying in my closet for, like, hours.”

No! That’s awful! And we can totally understand why she would be in tears over the situation. We would be, too!

Horrified, the mom of three called her Blink-182 drummer beau with the bad news. As Kourtney recalled later to Kris, Travis took it in his usual stride and showed her the loving support she’s come to expect from him:

“And then I called Travis and I was like, ‘I did something really, really bad.’ He handled it the best. But it really gave me a nervous breakdown. I was just like, ‘This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever had in my life. How could I have done that?'”

Love that!

Kourt also explained later in a confessional that she’d gotten so emotional over the ring breaking because Travis had taken so much time to perfectly pick it out for her prior to the proposal:

“Travis picked it out, he designed it, he looked at so many stones [and thought] that this was me in a stone. I thought that that was really special.”

Thankfully, the ring was able to be fixed! Whew!

Related: Kourtney And Travis Celebrate Major Development In IVF Pregnancy Journey!

Kourt clearly has an incredible appreciation for her 46-year-old partner, too. Later in her chat with Kris about the whole situation, the interior design aficionado told her mom how much she appreciates Travis, saying:

“I’ve never met a better human in my life. The thoughtfulness and just everything.”

Awww! Love to hear it. Frankly, it turned out to be kind of a nice thing in the end. The ring got fixed, and she learned her husband is going to be THE most understanding guy! That’s truly priceless!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your thoughts on Kourt and Travis down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Hulu/YouTube]