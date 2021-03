We really wanna go somewhere – literally and sonically!

Want to go on a vacation? Well, imagine you are on while listening to Kream & Rani’s Go Somewhere.

The Norwegian brothers and DJs/producers have teamed up with the Danish vocalist for a fierce dane song!

Forget your troubles and enjoy this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Kream!

And CLICK HERE to hear more from Rani!