Fans Call Out Kris Jenner For Instagram Video So Filtered It 'Looks Like AI'!

Kris Jenner works hard, but those Instagram filters are working harder!

Everyone’s favorite momager has come under some heavy criticism after her makeup artist posted a video of her most recent “glam” look. The 67-year-old can be seen in the video wearing a fun polka dot blouse and hoop earrings as she poses for the camera — or at least fans ASSUME it’s her!

In the video, posted to Samer Khouzami‘s account on Monday, Kris’ skin looks completely flawless and wrinkle-free. In fact, she looks so filtered and poreless she’s teetering more into uncanny valley mannequin territory — we mean, she almost looks cartoonish at this point! The MUA wrote in the caption of the post:

“The momager @krisjenner for todays #glam”

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Wow…

As per usual when the KarJenners have a Photoshop fail (and there have been plenty), fans had a lot to say about the matriarch’s new look. The comments were flooded with shock and callouts about the use of the heavy filter:

“That filter is filtering” “This looks like AI” “What the hell is happening that’s not her face” “This filter is tooooo much. You aren’t fooling anyone. Ridiculous.” “People there are major filters on She doesn’t look like this” “Ok now remove the glaringly obvious filter”

One commenter even pointed out the filter was so strong, you could barely even see the makeup artist’s work:

“I want to see her real glam sans filter please. If the MUA is still using a filter even after their glam, what does that say about MUA? That’s your job.”

Following the backlash, Samer posted a few photos hours later showing the businesswoman being much less filtered — at least in this post her nose isn’t completely blurring into her cheekbones!

Now that looks more like the Kris we all know and love! Simply gorgeous!

Of course, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew have all had their share of Photoshop drama — their fans love to zoom in on their posts to the ‘gram just to find those little distortions. It’s like a game of Where’s Waldo at this point! LOLz!

Most recently Kim Kardashian was called out for reposting a Getty Images photographer’s shot of her at a Louis Vuitton Fashion Show back in June. The photo she posted to her socials looked much different compared to the original photog’s snap, so of course fans were quick to jump in and notice the discrepancies. It’s neverending!

What do U think about Kris being the latest to join in on the KarJenner Photoshop fails?? Sound OFF (below).

