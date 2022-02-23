How The Kardashians Paid Tribute To Their Late Father On What Would Have Been His 78th Birthday

Sure, Tuesday was a pretty special Twosday — the date was 2/22/22 — but it held more personal meaning for the Kardashians. They spent the day paying tribute to their late father Robert Kardashian Sr., who passed away 18 years ago, on the day he would have turned 78.

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian all took to social media to celebrate what would have been their father’s birthday. As Perezcious readers know, the attorney died on September 30, 2003, after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July of that year. He was just 59. No matter how much time passes, his loss will always be intensely emotional for the sisters, who shared a series of throwback photos to their Instagram accounts in his memory.

Related: The Kardashians Trailer Features Kim Joking About Her Multiple Engagements & Kris Crying Over Kravis!

First up, Kim posted a throwback selfie, writing:

“Birthday selfie with my dad! We took this pic on this day celebrating his birthday at the Armenian restaurant in 1998.”

She also took a moment to reflect on the significance of the date, adding:

“Born on 2.22.44 and today it’s the angel number 2.22.22. I definitely feel the angels all around and feel you all the time. Thank you for always guiding and protecting all of us. Definitely celebrating you today dad. I miss you soooooo much.”

Ch-ch-check out the sweet selfie (below).

Khloé was spotted commenting:

“No one greater!!!”

But she also had her own photo to share in her IG Story. The Good American founder posted a family pic of Robert with all his kids, including Rob Kardashian, while wishing her father a happy birthday. Take a look:

Last year, Kim posted that same photo to the ‘gram, and her caption really shined a light on how difficult it has been for the sisters to move on without their dad. She reflected:

“I celebrate you every single day but today even more. So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon. Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!”

Oh, we hope she’s gotten lots of signs of her father — especially during these stressful times.

Related: Lala Kent Reveals How She’ll Explain ‘Negative Stories’ About Ex Randall Emmett To Their Daughter Ocean

Meanwhile, Kourtney chose to celebrate the bittersweet occasion with a solo shot of her dad holding a camera while on the beach. She captioned the memory:

“My guardian angel 2.22”

Kourt and Kim had plenty more photos to share in their stories, including a pic of Robert and Kris Jenner from way back when. See some of the cherished snapshots (below):

While Kris didn’t post about her late baby daddy, she did re-share the snapshot of her on the ski mountain in her Story. This family never misses an opportunity to honor Robert. It’s so nice to see them keep his spirit alive in these tributes. We’re sending them lots of love after what we know must have been an emotional day.

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Kourtney Kardashian/Khloé Kardashian/Kris Jenner/Instagram]