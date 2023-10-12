Khloé Kardashian Says Kris Jenner 'F**ked Up Big Time' In HEATED Argument About Mom's Cheating Scandal!

Khloé Kardashian has a serious bone to pick with Kris Jenner!

In a dramatic preview of next week’s episode of The Kardashians, KoKo takes aim at her momma for alleged mistreatment and frustrations over the momager’s own cheating scandal! Buckle up! The sneak peek began with the mother-daughter duo sitting across from each other at a table in the middle of a contentious argument in which the Good American founder complained:

“Whenever you’re ready to admit to me that you f**ked up big time with me.”

The matriarch quickly shot back:

“I did not f**k up big time.”

But the 39-year-old doubled down, arguing:

“I’m never f**king heard. We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole.”

Damn!!!

Related: Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Take First ‘Step’ Toward Ending Feud!

Kris only responded with more fire, snapping:

“No, you misunderstood. You’re just somewhere else, you’re spiraling.”

OMG! Guess it’s not just Kourtney Kardashian who has some big problems with her family right now!

While it’s unclear what the mother of two’s initial drama with her mom stemmed from, it’s clear a lot of the controversy has to do with Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson, who was living with her amid home repairs after he admitted to fathering another child while in a relationship with her. The teaser then cuts to a scene between the co-parents, in which she suggests they have some unfinished business, saying:

“I think we have more things to work out.”

Oh?? Inneresting… Is she tryin’ to get back with him?!

In a confessional, the reality star then declared:

“Where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do.”

Hmm… With the topic of infidelity heavy on her mind, Khloé then pestered her mother about her own cheating scandal when she was married to the four eldest Kar-Jenner kids’ dad Robert Kardashian Sr. In another heated discussion, the model wondered:

“What was your mindset when you cheated?”

Shocked, the businesswoman replied”

“You’re asking me?”

Her daughter then quipped”

“Who the f**k else am I talking to?”

Spicy!!

If you didn’t know, Kris has admitted to cheating on her late ex-husband Robert with former soccer player Todd Waterman, which ultimately “broke up [her] family,” she said on the InCharge With DVF podcast in 2020. Not long after the marriage ended, she met Caitlyn Jenner, and they instantly hit it off, tying the knot just one month after her divorce from the attorney was finalized in 1991.

Oh, and before Robert, she was actually engaged to a golf pro named Cesar Sanudo, and in her 2011 autobiography, she revealed she was caught cheating on him with the Armenian lawyer. Oof. So, she has a long history of affairs. That obviously has to be complicated for KoKo who is dealing with her family being broken up because of Tristan’s problematic behavior!

It’ll be interesting to see how this full conversation plays out next week on The Kardashians! Thoughts, y’all??

[Image via Hulu]