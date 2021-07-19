K-Pop Star Kris Wu Accused Of Sexually Assaulting An Unconscious Underage Girl!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Kris Wu, born Wu Yi Fan, formerly of the K-Pop group EXO and now one of China’s most famous entertainers as a solo artist, has been accused of sexual abuse. And the 19-year-old girl making allegations claims there are many more women out there with similar stories!

According to Chinese news outlet NetEase, Du Meizhu alleged the 30-year-old musician sexually assaulted her when she was just 17 years old. At the time, she claims, she believed she was heading to the star’s home for an audition (since his manager was present). But she recalled falling “unconscious” after she was stopped from leaving the house. She later woke up “on Wu’s bed,” she alleges, discovering she had been raped while unconscious — without the use of a condom, according to Vice News.

Wu and his team have denied these allegations and reportedly even tried to hush Du with a payment of 500,000 yuan (over $77,000), which she refused in order to take legal action. Currently, The Rap of China judge has lost partnerships from streaming website Tencent Video, Kans cosmetics, and the laundry detergent company Liby. Bulgari, Porsche, and Louis Vuitton have yet to comment on their deals with the pop star.

On Sunday, Du insisted the Chinese-Canadian rapper apologize to his victims within 24 hours, as well as retire from the music industry. He has yet to acknowledge these latest demands. Read the full account of these unfortunate accusations HERE.

We truly hope the alleged victims in this case get the justice they seek and deserve. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Kris Wu/YouTube]