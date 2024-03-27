Christina Applegate Reveals She Has '30 Lesions' On Her Brain In Heartbreaking Update On MS Battle

Christina Applegate is shedding light on the shocking reality of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The Dead To Me star was diagnosed with MS back in 2021, and has since stepped back from Hollywood. Earlier this month, she talked about all the ways the deadly disease has changed her as a parent. Now she’s opening up even more. On Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, the Anchorman star revealed a shocking update on her battle against the debilitating nervous system disease. She explained:

“I have 30 lesions on my brain. My biggest one is behind my right eye, so my right eye hurts a lot.”

That’s so heartbreaking. Poor Christina…

She added that the disease, which occurs when the immune system breaks down the protective covering surrounding nerves, has attacked her mobility and brain:

“My hand starts to go weird and then I’ll get a seizure-y feeling sometimes in my brain.”

How awful. The Married with Children alum compared the disease to a “mean girl” who pushes her back if she overdoes it on activity — and sadly added she’ll have to battle it for “life.” The 52-year-old said she doesn’t even know if she’ll be “around” anymore in 10 years time:

“This is the worst thing that’s ever happened to me in my entire life. I hate it so much, and I’m so mad about it. You can’t overcome it.”

Our hearts are broken for her. But we’re also in awe of how strong she’s been! Share your support in the comments down below.

[Images via ABC & Television Academy/YouTube]