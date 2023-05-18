Kristen Bell Injured By 8-Year-Old Daughter's Teeth During Jiu Jitsu!

Kristen Bell is sporting a big red mark on her nose — apparently from her daughter Delta‘s teeth!

On Instagram Tuesday the Good Place actress posted a video followed by a few pics showing off a big red cut right in the center of her nose! In the caption, she explained this injury wasn’t actually her Rudolph costume, but instead was caused by her daughter during jiu jitsu:

“Minor jujitsu injury…took some teeth to the nose. Will recover. You should see the other guy!!!! (she is 8, the fruit of my loins, and has big, sharp, buck teeth.)”

LOLz!!

Related: Kristen Says Her Daughters Know Their Daddy Dax Is An Addict

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Wait, she and her daughter do martial arts together? That’s cute! Most of the time, anyway…

We’re glad nobody was seriously injured, but what a fight the little one must have put up! KBell and Dax Shepard‘s daughter must be a natural at martial arts! Or biting anyway… We wonder what Lincoln‘s hobby is… LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kristen Bell/Instagram/Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]