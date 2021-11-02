Kristen Stewart Is Engaged To Dylan Meyer!

Congratulations are in order!

Kristen Stewart announced on Tuesday that she is engaged to longtime GF Dylan Meyer. The pair were first spotted together in August 2019 and now, two years later, fans spotted a tell-tale ring on the actress’ finger! Stewart finally confirmed the big news during her appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday.

She told the shock jock:

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Here’s photo of that supposed bling (below):

Innerestingly, during a previous interview with Stern in 2019 — just a few months after the couple began dating — the Spencer star said that she couldn’t “f**king wait” to propose to Dylan. In fact, at that point, she already had “a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do.” We guess she changed her plans to receiving a proposal, instead!

Back then, KStew acknowledged how quickly she had fallen for the screenwriter, saying that “good things happen fast.” She added:

“When you know, you know. You know what I mean? There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don’t know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you’re in love with someone.”

She also recalled the beginning of their romance:

“The first time that I told her that I loved her, we were like sitting in this random bar. … I‘ve known her for, like, six years, but we only started seeing each other [and] two weeks in, it was literally, like, the day that I met her, all bets were off.”

The 31-year-old continued:

“I met her years ago on a movie. I hadn’t seen her in, like, two years and she had just walked up to a friends’ birthday party and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?'”

Two weeks later, at a “s**tty bar,” she explained:

“Her friends were there or whatever. They walked out and I was just like, ‘Aw man, I’m so f**king in love with you.’ Like, done.”

Aww!

It’s almost too sweet to handle! Soon they’ll be married and can move forward with the Twlight alum’s plans to make “movies and kids” together. Sounds like an ideal happily ever after scenario to us!

Congrats to Kristen and Dylan, and best of luck in their future together!

