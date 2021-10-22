OMG Kristen Stewart Down To Play A Villain Opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman!

Hold on to your hats, Twihards! Things just got interesting!

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have become two of the most critically acclaimed actors of their generation, with a collection of eclectic and highly regarded indie films between them. But before they became Cannes darlings and Christopher Nolan muses, they were the real-life couple at the center of the biggest supernatural romance franchise in history.

It’s been nearly a decade since these exes shared the screen in the Twilight films, but suddenly fans are clamoring to see them together again… this time, facing off as hero and villain in the actor’s new Batman films. Following the release of a new trailer for The Batman, a fan campaign for K-Stew to play the Joker picked up some serious steam!

Can I please get a single Batman run without the Joker in i–Kristen Stewart, the answer is Kristen Stewart. A genderless, unfiltered, super-sanity agent of chaos vs rage-filled disaster bisexual rock star with a death wish. Bring it, DC. https://t.co/HHUb2lZfye — ????‍⬛ (@JakaAdy) October 18, 2021

So what does the Spencer star think about taking on the iconic comic book villain? During an interview with Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, she reacted to the fan casting:

“I love the energy behind that but, dude, it’s really been done so well.”

Fair enough — the role has already garnered Oscars for two different performers. Those are some big shoes to fill.

But don’t rule out the 31-year-old facing down her former love in a DC film. She added:

“I mean, I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.”

As a matter of fact, she didn’t even totally rule out being the Joker, clarifying:

“Not ‘no,’ but not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new.”

There are definitely plenty of “freaky, scary” Batman villains she could take on. Will they convince her to play one??

OMG! Our Robsten hopes are alive!

And BTW, while this may be the first time she’s expressed an interest in joining the franchise, it’s not the first time she’s been supportive of her British ex-BF putting on the cape and cowl, as fans have helpfully pointed out:

kristen stewart said robert pattinson will be the best batman, and she didn’t lie pic.twitter.com/ImPw2vvjK0 — Robynne (@everydayrobsten) October 16, 2021

kristen stewart saying “i can’t wait to hear rob be like “‘i’m batman’” on loop pic.twitter.com/HMIpDkAurt — rad (@queennn94) October 16, 2021

So what Batman character should Kristen play? Of course, the movie already has its Catwoman in Zoë Kravitz. Margot Robbie has Harley Quinn covered, and if she’s looking for something new, Poison Ivy has already been portrayed pretty iconically by Uma Thurman. There are lots of juicy female villain parts in comics, from Killer Frost to The Joker’s Daughter (not actually his daughter, LOLz). And if we’re talking genderbent casting, that opens up Batman’s entire rogues gallery. We might need to dig up some old comic books to figure this out!

What Batman baddie do you think suits K-Stew best, Perezcious readers? Pitch your casting in the comments (below)!

