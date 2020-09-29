Kristin Cavallari Says ‘Open Dialogue’ With Kids After Jay Cutler Split Is Her ‘Priority’: ‘There’s A Lesson In Everything’

Kristin Cavallari is sharing the secret to co-parenting with Jay Cutler: “open dialogue” with their kids!

In a new interview with People, the reality TV personality chatted candidly about how her life has “completely changed” following her split from the retired NFL athlete, and how their three children are handling things, too.

While “it’s changed on many fronts,” one of the biggest things that has shifted is her pace of life:

“I think the biggest front for me would be that my life has slowed down so incredibly much. I have a lot more time on my hands, which has been really nice.”

She added (below):

“A year ago, I felt like I was almost drowning. There was so much going on. I was filming a show, I was trying to wrap up True Comfort. Obviously, my three kids, I was married, [I was running] Uncommon James. There was just a lot on my plate. I feel like this is the first time in a really long time I’ve been able to come up air. And it feels really good.”

That’s definitely a lot! We’re glad the pandemic has brought some quiet to her hectic life. However, there are still difficult days:

“That’s not to say that I don’t have really hard days with everything that’s going on right now. But my priority, my focus right now, is my kids and just making sure my kids are good — that we’re communicating, we’re talking, we have an open dialogue.”

To that end, the 33-year-old and kiddos, 8-year-old Camden Jack, 6-year-old Jaxon Wyatt, and 4-year-old Saylor James, are “taking it day by day and navigating it the best way we know how,” especially during these different times:

“I think that going through everything I’ve gone through in the last few months in the midst of COVID has actually been kind of great because it’s forced us to hibernate, which has been nice. It’s made me take a lot of time to really focus on myself and reflect and learn.”

Still, she’s hoping that the current slower way of life will carry into whatever comes after this:

“Obviously, this is going to be an ongoing process, but I’m trying to look at every situation and take away what I can learn from it. I think there’s a lesson in everything. This was just part of my journey. So here I am, just taking it day by day.”

Even when times get tough, whether it be now or when her brother passed away in 2016, her three kids inspired her to put on “a brave face” and “be strong” and “the best mom that I can be for them.” Now more than ever, The Hills alum feels a deeper understanding with her children because she is also a child of divorce:

“I understand what they’re going through because I’ve been through it and I can take what I appreciated from both of my parents or the stuff that maybe didn’t sit well with me and I can apply it to my kids. I’m actually thankful now that I went through all of that and that my parents are not still together, to be honest.”

She seems to feel the same way about her own marriage! Cavallari noted:

“I just think that everyone deserves to be happy. It’s not worth waking up every day being unhappy. I want my kids to see me really happy, and I want to be the best mom that I can be for them. And if no one’s happy, how are you going to be a great parent? You can’t be.”

Sounds like she’s doing everything she can to be the best momma to her kids amid her divorce from Cutler.

