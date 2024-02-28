Love Is Blind's Jessica & Johnny A Secret Couple Now?! WHA???

OMG! Is there a new Love is Blind couple?!? One viewers would never see coming??

It now appears Jessica Vestal and Johnny McIntyre may have gotten close outside of the pods — cuz they were just photographed looking super cozy in El Lay!

TMZ snagged videos of the duo at LAX on Sunday morning, where they could be seen walking shoulder-to-shoulder. There was no direct PDA, but the sighting definitely raised eyebrows! Especially since they didn’t seem to have anyone else tagging along with them, including Johnny’s fiancée, Amy Cortés.

Wow! They certainly look like they could be an item, but here’s the thing…

Jess and Johnny never interacted on the show, so far as we know. Instead, viewers watched as Johnny linked up with Amy (with whom he had great chemistry — except for the fact he was afraid of becoming a dad prematurely, preventing them from getting intimate). Jess, on the other hand, left the pods without an engagement when her man Jimmy Presnell picked Chelsea Blackwell instead. So, it would be a WILD mashup if they somehow found their way to each other after filming! Unless this isn’t a love story after all…?

Some skeptical fans on Reddit suggested the cast had filmed the Season 6 reunion over the weekend, with one pointing out:

“They were probably on the same plane from or to Charlotte. This is so dramatic for no reason.”

Another frustrated user wrote:

“Doesn’t seem like he’s wearing a ring, and I’m wondering why Amy wouldn’t be also going to the reunion with him. I can’t believe all the leaks from this season!”

But considering the season isn’t over yet and we don’t know who tied the knot, it’s not that weird to see Johnny without Amy. It would be a MAJOR spoiler if they were hanging out right now OR if either had a ring on! So, that’s not the strange part.

As for how cute and happy Jess and Johnny looked together? Well, that we have Qs about! Maybe they truly are just friends? And if so, maybe they thought nothing of hanging out together in public? Or maybe they really are catching feelings — but forgot all eyes would be on ’em right now??

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is something romantic going on here? Sound OFF (below)!

