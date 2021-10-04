Jana Kramer Reveals The One Dating Rule She & Ex Mike Caussin Have In Place

Jana Kramer is still learning to navigate co-parenting, but she and Mike Caussin are starting to get the hang of it.

As we’ve been reporting, the couple split for good earlier this year after an on-again, off-again relationship that was plagued by Mike’s cheating. Since then, they’ve both moved on with other people — most recently, Jana has been hanging out with Jay Cutler. But since they share two young children, Jolie and Jace, the exes will always be in each other’s lives in some form or another.

Speaking with Us Weekly, the One Tree Hill alum shared a little bit of the co-parenting process, starting with one major rule they’ve put in place:

“I won’t want to meet someone’s kids or introduce my kids to anyone until we’re in a serious relationship. I think it’s important to really, like, be solid in the relationship. Mike and I are really good with that. We’ve been [keeping an] eye on that. It needs to be, like, something serious.”

(So, it sounds like Jay hasn’t brought her home to his and Kristin Cavallari’s kids, then.)

This rule makes total sense to us, and it’s great that they’re in agreement over it. But it isn’t always that easy, the 37-year-old admitted:

“It’s very hard. I have no problem saying, like, the other day, I didn’t do it perfectly. I was upset and I was like, ‘I didn’t want this. I didn’t ask for this.’ My kids [were] crying for him. And I called, and let them obviously FaceTime, but I also was just like, ‘This is just so not fair,’ you know? Then I have to own it and be like, ‘I’m sorry, this is a hard situation.'”

Luckily, “the kids are great” amid this upheaval, she shared:

“Jolie is doing amazing in kindergarten. Jace is slowly getting better with the transition. Transition days are tough, but that’s to be expected. It’s hard, but whenever he says “call daddy,” [I do]. Mike and I have a good relationship and we’re doing really well at co-parenting.”

Though the country singer has thrown plenty of shade at her ex as a husband in the past, she only has positive things to say about his parenting. She noted:

“He’s a great dad. He knows I’m a good mom.”

Still, she added:

“I never wanted it to be in this situation, it’s important to know that we’re better off and to own when frustrations do come up. It is hard, but the kids deserve us to be happy around each other because that’s what they deserve. So I just kind of bite my lip a lot.”

She also told the outlet that as “crazy” as it seems, she “still believe[s] in marriage” and dreams of modeling for her kids “what a healthy marriage looks like.” The thrice-divorced actress reflected:

“I hope that happens. I have a lot of love to give, but I think right now my focus is just continued healing and not settling.”

Good for you, girl! Put yourself and your kids first, and the rest will come. We’re sure Jana’s post-Mike era will bring a lot of happiness and healing.

