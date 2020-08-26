Kristin Cavallari Debuts New Tattoo As A Nod To ‘Difficult Times’ Amid Her Divorce

Kristin Cavallari is rocking some fresh ink!

The longtime reality TV star paid a visit to celeb-favorite tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena on Tuesday for two new designs, one of which is VERY telling about her current headspace!

The first, on her forearm, is a sweet dedication to her three children, 8-year-old Camden Jack, 6-year-old Jaxon Wyatt, and 4-year-old Saylor James, who she shares with estranged husband Jay Cutler. In addition, she had JonBoy tat a minimal butterfly on her wrist, a symbol which has meant a lot to the 33-year-old as of late.

She told her fans in the caption:

“Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times.”

Ch-ch-check them both out (below):

For fun, The Hills alum switched places with JonBoy to add a doodle to his arm:

“Add tattoo artist to the resume. Something I never thought I would do.”

While Cavallari didn’t go into what “difficult times” she got the butterfly in honor of, we can assume it has something to do with her highly publicized separation from the NFL alum. As you’ll recall, the now-former couple first announced their split in April after 10 years together:

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Aside from the initial separation announcement, neither Kristin nor Jay has made additional public statements, but we’ve heard plenty from what’s gone down in court, mostly regarding the custody of their kids. However, the Laguna Beach star did praise her ex’s “heart of gold” in a surprising Father’s Day tribute back in June:

“Saved the best for last….happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay. We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how. And what I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy. Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold.”

What do U think of Kristin’s new tats, y’all?! Let us know (below) in the comments.

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram.]