Kristin Cavallari Says Controversial Hookup Advice Was ‘Taken Out Of Context’ -- But Stands By It!

Kristin Cavallari is standing by her take on hookup culture!

Last week, the Very Cavallari star sent the internet ablaze when she claimed on her Let’s Be Honest podcast that “it doesn’t f**king matter” when you sleep with someone. She said things don’t change whether it’s the “first date or the tenth date,” telling her fans:

“If there is chemistry and feelings there, it doesn’t matter.”

While there’s definitely no right or wrong answer for something so personal, some netizens slammed her take:

“Trash advice. Respectfully.” “Wow this is disturbing!” “WRONG!!! So much Wrong with this.”

However, it sounds like she’s sticking to her guns.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old told TMZ:

“I think it got totally taken out of context. It wasn’t what I said […] It’s so different when you’re listening to a full conversation on a podcast rather than a clip of it that gets cut up.”

She clarified:

“Actually, what I did say was that I’ve never slept with anyone on the first date. People are acting like I’m encouraging people to — that’s not what I said.”

However, The Hills star did ultimately defend her comments:

“I stand by what I said in that at the end of the day it doesn’t matter. If there’s chemistry and people really like each other, he’s not going to judge you, or vice versa, on if you sleep with him on the first date or the tenth date. It doesn’t matter.”

She added that the reaction has very much been mixed, and that she’s had plenty of women DM her with support and their own stories. She ALSO doubled down on Tyler Cameron being the “hottest” guy she’s ever hooked up with — but says they waited! LOLz!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

