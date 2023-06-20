Quote Of The Day!

“I just feel like the world is a complicated place and we do not need to get into any more drama. We also really thought that it would be nice for the fans. I know the fans miss Samantha and she’s a great character. And I feel like it rang true to life, like you have these really intense friendships and then maybe somebody moves or gets into a relationship or whatever different thing happens. And you don’t see them all the time but that doesn’t mean that you’re not friends. And that doesn’t mean that you might not hear from them.” – Kristin Davis to Extra on why And Just Like That brought Kim Cattrall back after her heated feud with Sarah Jessica Parker

[Image via HBO Max & MEGA/WENN.]