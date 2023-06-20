Travis Scott & SZA Dating? Fans Sure Think So After Steamy Performance!

Are Travis Scott and SZA embracing each other with Open Arms?

If you’ve been following the artists for any stretch of time, you may have at some point heard speculation regarding the pair’s romantic status. From their beloved collab in 2017’s smash hit Love Galore, to their 2022 duo on Open Arms off SZA’s sophomore album, SOS, the two have undoubtedly raised a few eyebrows here and there with their flirty lyrics. But the question is, has the speculated spark between them now ignited into a full blown fire?

As you may know, the Good Days singer has been keeping busy on the European leg of her SOS world tour, and to many lucky fans’ surprise, she brought out the Sicko Mode rapper during an Amsterdam show at the beginning of the month. This, of course, was an amazing surprise for those in attendance, unexpectedly getting to hear the Love Galore duet in all its glory LIVE! The two definitely seemed to play up the Love aspect of their hit while performing, as they flirtatiously shared the stage.

THEN, just a couple weeks later, SZA brought the Goosebumps rapper BACK for her performance in Manchester, where the two once again exchanged flirty looks as they took the stage together.

Now, social media users are beginning to speculate that the artists’ chemistry may extend beyond the stage.

In a TikTok shared by @Donttellmymomma.fr earlier this month, the savvy social media user pointed out how while the majority of the mass’ focus may be fixed on Travis’ ex-girlfriend/baby momma Kylie Jenner and her budding romance with actor Timothée Chalamet, the real heat is between the Wake Up rapper and SZA. In the video, the user first showed pics of Kylie and Timmy, before cutting to SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, and Travis, whose real name is Jacques Webster, hypothesizing that sharing the stage was their way of “making their dating rumors official.” Watch (below):

Fellow users of the video sharing app quickly took to the comments to share their takes, writing thing like:

“travis and sza just make sense” “nahhhh Sza nd Travis are so good together fr” “I been wanting Travis and sza since love galore” “Imagine ur step dad is timothee and ur step mom is sza” “i’ve wanted sza & travis scott together for so long”

However, one fan disagreed, theorizing the two are “just friends,” and only perform together “because they have a collab.”

Yeah, they also have collabs with LOTS of other people, too…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Can you see them together? How do you think Kylie feels? Let us know in the comments down below!

