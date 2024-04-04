Fans Applaud Kristin Davis For Showing Off Her Natural Beauty In Makeup-Free Selfie!

Kristin Davis embraced her natural beauty — and fans LOVED it!

On Tuesday, the 59-year-old actress posted a throwback picture on Instagram that she took during a trip to Kenya earlier this year. In it, she showed off her makeup-free face and natural wavy hair. And Kristin looked absolutely radiant! She captioned the post:

“Jet lagged, but the Kenya hair is worth it #throwback”

Related: Hailey Bieber Bares All — Goes Makeup-Free While Discussing Health Issue!

Check out the snapshot (below):

Gorg!!!

Not long after dropping the pic, fans took to the comments section to applaud the Sex & The City alum for the makeup-free look. See some of the reactions (below):

“Natural beauty” “Still beautiful” “And stunning” “Natural and gorgeous” “I love this photo!!!!!!” “You really look great without makeup!!!”

We agree! She looked stunning! And these comments are a far cry from when Kristin said she had been “ridiculed relentlessly” for her appearance by haters online! She previously told The Telegraph last year:

“It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times. And it’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that. The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted …”

Eventually, Kristin dove into the plastic surgery world through Botox. But people soon began to mock her looks! The hate comments got so bad that she ended up dissolving her filler:

“I have done fillers and it’s been good and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad. I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

Oof. We are glad to see some positivity in her comments section now! Reactions to the selfie, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Kristin Davis/Instagram]