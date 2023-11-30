Kristin Davis Pays Tribute To The Late Frances Sternhagen -- Her Infamous Mother-In-Law On Sex And The City

Kristin Davis is mourning the loss of her on-screen mother-in-law.

Sex and the City star Frances Sternhagen, who played Kristin’s MIL Bunny MacDougal, passed away on Monday at age 93, according to her family who announced the sad news on Wednesday. She “died peacefully of natural causes,” a statement read.

Now, the And Just Like That lead is taking a moment to pay her respects to her former co-star. Sharing a pic of them from the show to her Instagram Story shortly after the news broke, the 58-year-old emotionally mused:

“Just heard that glorious Frances Sternhagen has passed away. She lived a wonderful, full life and was a joy to work with. Thinking of her family”

Take a look at the tribute (below):

As Perezcious readers might know, Frances left a big impact on the hit drama with her role as the shrewd mother of Kyle MacLachlan‘s Trey — earning her a third Emmy nomination (she took home the award for her role as the mother on The Closer). She was also on ER and Cheers, among screen projects, and earned two Tony Awards for her work on Broadway.

So far, none of the other Sex and the City cast members have publicly shared condolences, but fans have taken to X (Twitter) to honor her, writing:

“Frances Sternhagen was a gift to us all. What a gem of an actor. May her memory be for a blessing.” “bunny from SATC was such a whacky yet lovable character, and SHE DID RIGHT BY CHARLOTTE!!!!! anyways, what a life frances sternhagen had! may she rest in peace!!” “Rest in peace, Bunny McDougal. You’ll always be an icon.”

We’re sending lots of love to her family and friends right now. R.I.P.

