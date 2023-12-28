Kroy Biermann 'Did Not Buy Gifts' For Kids On Christmas This Year Amid Money Woes -- It Was All Kim Zolciak!

Gifts were definitely opened in the Zolciak-Biermann household this Christmas, but it sounds like they came from just one parent.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were able to scrounge up some funds amid all their money woes to give their four minor kiddos, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kane and Kaia, 9, a spoiled Christmas. But it sounds like those presents under the tree actually all came exclusively from the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum!

On Wednesday, Kroy’s attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom clarified to Us Weekly:

“Kroy did not buy gifts, a.k.a, ‘stuff’ for the children. He didn’t sell purses, shoes, or wigs to get cash to turn into material goods; no argument, that was all Kim.”

Shadyyyyy! We all know Kim has been trying to turn a profit online with some of their prized possessions — and we guess it worked! But instead of using the money to help the family get out of debt, she used it on more stuff! Oof!

Related: Kim & Kroy’s Close Friends BEGGING Them To Divorce!

However, while the father may have skipped out on providing his little ones with a material-focused holiday, he made up for it with some good ol’ fashioned quality time. His lawyer’s statement continued:

“What Kroy did give to his children for Christmas was his TIME and undivided attention. He took his children to church and then he cooked a big dinner for the family. Kroy gave his children the gift of time and Christmas memories, not just more stuff.”

Is it us or is there an undertone of disapproval over Kim playing Santa?? We mean, they ARE going through it financially… But at the same time, she’s just a momma wanting to give her kiddos a great Christmas. Who wouldn’t want to do that after everything the children have been through this year?? We get it!

But it sounds like the former football player had a very different take on this — and so the parents hosted two very different and separate holidays:

“Once the children opened the presents, Kim spent the rest of the day in her living space in the basement.”

Yikes! Kim also is mom to 26-year-old Brielle and 22-year-old Ariana, both of whom Kroy adopted. What are your thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? Was Kim right to get the kids gifts or was quality time the way to go? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Bravo/Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]