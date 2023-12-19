Kroy Biermann Reacts To Kim Zolciak Selling His Expensive Stuff On Social Media!

Kroy Biermann is reacting to his estranged (?!) wife’s decision to sell a ton of his s**t and pocket the money to (hopefully) pay down debts!

As we’ve been reporting, Kim Zolciak has been putting items up for sale on social media. Much of the stuff includes designer clothes, designer handbags, and high-end shoes and heels. And this week, she put a ton of Kroy’s old stuff up for sale!

That included a Louis Vuitton men’s six-piece luggage set that retails for about $15,500. The Don’t Be Tardy alum explained on her Instagram Stories that she was selling it for just $12,500 after it had been “carried one time.” And she also sold a pair of men’s Givenchy sneakers — definitely Kroy’s kicks, too!

So, how does the former Atlanta Falcons star like that?! Well… we’re not totally sure about that, but we have a feeling he likes being able to have money to pay down some debts. And he wants his fans to know that he appreciates their support through this whole ordeal, too. Taking to his own IG Stories on Monday, the ex NFL star shared:

Well then!

He and Kim have certainly been going through it lately. Seems like this is one way to hopefully (and quickly) get out from under some debt, tho. Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)…

[Image via Kroy Biermann/Instagram/Kim Zolciak/Instagram/Bravo/YouTube]