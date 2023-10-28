Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Ordered To Pay HOW MUCH After Credit Default?!

The hits keep coming for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann.

According to a new report, the estranged couple has been ordered by an Atlanta-area judge to pay nearly a quarter of a million dollars to a bank in the Peach State after defaulting on a home equity line of credit. Obviously, we’ve reported quite a bit on the not-so-sweet financial situation these two are facing. And now, here’s one more major money problem! Jeez!!

Per court docs first obtained by TMZ on Friday, a Georgia court has ordered a judgment in favor of Simmons Bank against the Don’t Be Tardy alum and the ex-Atlanta Falcons football player. That judgment is a whopper: the estranged couple must cobble together $226,836.22 in outstanding debt regarding a home equity line of credit the bank had extended to them upon which they previously defaulted. Plus, they must cough up $2,071.57 in foreclosure fees, another $1,945.31 in attorney’s fees, and — as a cherry on top — $178.51 in interest. That comes out to $231,031.61 in total!

DAMN!!!

Simmons Bank first filed the lawsuit back in July to recoup their losses on the home equity line of credit, so this was a long time coming as far as they were concerned. For the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her now-former man, the judgment marks just another issue in a dramatic, drawn-out divorce. As Perezcious readers will recall, Kim and Kroy were sued by Capital One back in August regarding her six-figure credit card debt. And then there’s the foreclosure problems the couple has been having with their Georgia mansion. Speaking of that mansion, it’s listed for sale right now, so perhaps a successful sale will allow Zolciak and Biermann to shore up this bank default along with their other debts?!

One can only hope. Because if not, the hole they’re in right now would only seem to be getting deeper…

