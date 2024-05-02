Mauricio Umansky Officially Moves Out Of House With Kyle Richards -- But They CAN'T Get A Divorce??

Mauricio Umansky is moving out — and moving up! Well, up into a high-rise, that is! Not in life necessarily…

The Buying Beverly Hills star is, of course, estranged from his wife Kyle Richards. And while he and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star have been trying to figure out whether their marriage can be saved or not, they’d been trying to live apart while under the same roof. But now they aren’t even bothering! Mau has moved out!!

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly on Wednesday, Kyle will now be living at their mansion all by her lonesome because her Mau just bought a swanky high-rise condo in West Hollywood! Per the mag, the 53-year-old purchased a luxury condo in a brand-new WeHo development. And by virtue of making that spot his new home, he’s got some pretty amazing neighbors! The outlet reports A-list actor Matt Damon has an $8.6 million unit in the same building. Not bad!!

But the Rounders alum isn’t the story here — Kyle and Mau are! Regarding the real estate mogul’s big purchase, the mag’s insider explained:

“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months and he’s been staying there. They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.”

Apparently, Umansky hasn’t been fully banished from the family home. The insider claims that he will continue to “visit their primary residence often” — typically when the 55-year-old Bravo star is out of town. So it sounds like the physical space they’ve been seeking via separation will carry on. Honestly, Mau getting his own property is probably a smart move for both of them at this point. At least as far as working on (or, uh, not working on) their marriage is concerned!

There is one more VERY interesting footnote to all this. With Mau officially moving out and moving on, you might assume that divorce is the next step, right? This certainly seems to be the next step in that direction…

But that’s not going to happen, per the source! And the root issue is… money! The insider explained that Kyle’s assets are so deeply intertwined with Mau’s famed real estate firm The Agency that it is “not an option” for the pair to make the legal moves towards divorce right now. The source explained further:

“They both agreed it’s too messy financially as Kyle has a huge stake in The Agency.”

So they would seem to be in a holding pattern in that regard. Welp! Then again, they’ve been in this holding pattern for a LONG time now, so we suppose this will just be more of the same as far as that goes. A big question of course is — divorce or no — are they moving on with other people as it’s seemed for months??

