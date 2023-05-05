Kyle Richards Addresses Fan Concern Over Slim Figure: 'I Was Sucking In'!

Kyle Richards is addressing her weight — as fan concern has gone into overdrive!

On Thursday, Dorit Kemsley shared a pic on Instagram of her and the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills girls living their best lives on vacation in Spain. However, one thing in particular that caught fans’ eyes was a glimpse at Kyle’s ribs, which were fully visible through her cutout dress. The post, which has since been deleted, quickly caused a stir, with IG users debating the well-being of the reality star in the comments:

“I hope Kyle isn’t unwell” “Kyle needs an intervention” “Kyles [sic] ribs. Yikes” “Anyone else concerned for Kyle?”

See the pic, which was re-uploaded on Twitter (below):

However, Paris Hilton’s aunt didn’t leave the topic up to the interpretation of onlookers for long, as she jumped in the comments section of a Page Six IG post highlighting the concern, clarifying:

“The picture they’re referring to I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on. Which I now [see] was not a good look. I am actually a healthy weight. I eat very well & workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that.”

Tell ’em, Kyle! Haven’t we learned from Ariana Grande to avoid commenting on the appearance of others??

This, of course, all comes months after she was accused of using the diabetes drug Ozempic to shed pounds, which she has vehemently denied, saying at the time:

“I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have.”

