Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade ARE Dating, Claims Southern Charm Savannah Star!

Brandon Branch from Southern Charm Savannah just ran into Kyle Richards and her rumored flame Morgan Wade — and he’s now convinced they’re an item!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the country musician have been sparking all kinds of romance rumors the last few weeks amid Kyle’s marriage troubles with her husband Mauricio Umansky. Even though the reality star shut down affair speculation, she’s continued to grow close to the artist as she works on a new documentary about the Last Cigarette singer. They were together filming said project in Aspen, Colorado over the weekend — where they seemingly ran into Kyle’s fellow Bravo personality.

Brandon took to his Instagram Story to share his encounter with the stars, and he didn’t hesitate to share his thoughts on the relationship drama!

In a simple selfie-style video, he dished:

“Just ran back into Kyle and her girlfriend Morgan, and I spoke to them and they were lovely. They are clearly together, clearly. They were very lovely. Just FYI.”

Girlfriend?!

After a second encounter, he returned to confirm his theory that “they’re definitely a couple.” Wow! He’s really not mincing words here!

Brandon neglected to reveal any tidbits about what he witnessed to make him feel so sure about their relationship status, but whatever it was, he felt bold enough to straight-up call them girlfriends! If he 100% thinks they’re dating — even though Kyle is still married — then their chemistry must’ve been off the charts!! Hear him recount the run-ins (below)!

We’ll obviously have to take this with a grain of salt for now. Kyle and Morgan haven’t owned up to anything yet. But what do U think of Brandon’s declaration!? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Brandon Branch/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]