Kyle Richards Talks ‘Struggling’ With Mauricio Umansky Separation & Regret Over Showing Off Morgan Wade Relationship On RHOBH!

Kyle Richards is still trying to figure out how to navigate her new normal.

The 54-year-old reality star shook the Bravo world this year when she and Mauricio Umansky revealed their separation after 27 years of marriage. On top of dealing with a breakup, she has been experiencing a ton of talk about her rumored relationship with country music star Morgan Wade. Even though the pair have denied the speculation, insisting they are only friends, the romance rumors haven’t stopped as fans continue to witness their intense chemistry together.

It’s safe to say things have been challenging for Kyle amid all of the chatter surrounding her life. Looking back on the entire year, though, the Halloween star admitted to Us Weekly on Wednesday that she feels “happy” now about her life “in a lot of ways” despite what has happened. However, she is also “still struggling” to navigate things — specifically when it comes to her situation with Mau since “it’s all new” to her. She added:

“I’ve been married my whole life. We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we’ll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation.”

It hasn’t been an easy process to work through — especially not in front of cameras, she added:

“People were upset when they heard [Mauricio and I] were having problems. I felt like we let people down. Some were saying [our marriage] was a farce the whole time. But there were also sweet and supportive messages. I didn’t know so many people cared, but they’ve been in my home for 13 years watching us.”

Fans have watched their relationship on TV for years and the separation seemingly came out of nowhere at first, so Kyle should have expected they were going to have a few things to say about it! While the pair are separated, the reality star expressed that they still “love each other” no matter what:

“We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don’t know what the future looks like. That’s the hardest part because the unknown is scary.”

If you ask us, the writing is on the wall. All signs seem to point toward these two making their breakup permanent and filing for divorce. Even her big sister Kathy Hilton feels their marriage is over for good! But we guess you never know what the new year will bring! Perhaps, Kyle and Mauricio will manage to find their way back to each other! Are we being a little too optimistic here? Probably! Mau does seem to be keen on moving on and being with a new woman, Alexandria Wolfe.

When it comes to Morgan, Kyle doesn’t seem to be removing the 29-year-old singer from the picture right now! The Halloween Kills star, who teamed up with the musician for a documentary on her double mastectomy journey, shared that she will “be shooting that for [a few] more months.” And that’s not the only time we’ll see the pair sharing the screen together.

During this season of the show, Morgan made an appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in which Kyle tattooed a “K” on the Wilder Days artist’s arm. However, don’t expect to see the performer on any more episodes of the show in the future! While Kyle claimed the romance rumors don’t “faze” her anymore, she told Us she actually regrets showing off her close relationship to the public:

“In the beginning I did [regret bringing her on camera] because even though she’s an artist and a musician, she’s not someone who wants this attention. I felt bad about that.”

At least she’s getting some promotion for her music! And we expect Morgan to continue to be a topic of conversation amongst the cast of RHOBH, especially since the reunion hasn’t happened yet!

As for what we can expect from Kyle and Mauricio? We’ll have to see what happens in 2024 for them. Will they finally figure out what they want to do next? Will they get divorced? Hmm. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

