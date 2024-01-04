Kyle Richards Says She WOULD Date A Woman Amid Morgan Wade Romance Rumors!

Kyle Richards is open to playing for both teams.

In a new sneak peak of an upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, the mom of four joined her co-stars for a rowdy wine-fueled outing. And we don’t know if it was the alcohol or her curiosity talking, but she wanted to know about her cast mates’ sexual orientations! She asked Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff point blank:

“Would you ever date a woman?”

Related: Tom Girardi Deemed Competent To Stand Trial In Fraud Case Despite Alzheimer’s Diagnosis!

Dorit almost choked on her wine in shock while Crystal turned the probe back around on Kyle, asking if she would. And Kyle didn’t play coy! She confidently responded:

“Yep.”

OMG! Watch the short interaction (below):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We all know the 54-year-old has been sparking romance rumors with country singer Morgan Wade amid her split from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, but she’s always denied the two are anything more than friends… Still, this no-hestitation admission would appear to be pretty eye-catching, if not outright telling! Ya know??

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Was this a possible hint that Kyle is finally going to reveal something deeper about her relationship with Morgan?! Or was it truly just a theoretical question? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Bravo & Morgan Wade/YouTube]