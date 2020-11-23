Sofia Richie Shows Off Sizzling Beach Body In New Bahamas Bikini Pics -- Look!

Eat your heart out, Scott Disick!

The Flip It Like Disick star’s ex-girlfriend is hanging out down in the Bahamas right now, apparently having the time of her life swimming in the ocean with wild pigs and hanging out on the beach looking AMAZING in her bikini…

Related: Amelia Hamlin’s Parents Have Some Thoughts About Her Relationship With Scott…

Not that Scott’s life is that bad right now or anything, considering he’s hanging out in Santa Barbara with new flame Amelia Gray Hamlin, of course. But we’re just saying, Sofia’s body looks amazing and she hasn’t been afraid to show it off during the last few days of her mid-winter trip down to the islands!

Ch-ch-check out some of her amazing pics (below):

WOW!

Get it, girl!

Even Kylie Jenner was moved to comment about the look of her body in those snaps, so you know it’s serious!

Like we said, eat your heart out, Scott! This girl looks GREAT!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound off (below) with your comments and opinions!!!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Sofia Richie/Instagram]