Kylie Jenner Bashes 'False Narrative' After Catching Heat For Promoting Makeup Artist's GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner refuses to let this “false narrative” continue on!

Responding directly to the backlash surrounding her asking fans to donate to celeb makeup artist Samuel Rauda‘s GoFundMe, the KUWTK star is clearing the air on social media. Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, the 23-year-old clarified exactly why she donated the original $5K to help Sam following a terrifying car accident.

Video: Kylie Jenner Talks Crying Over Kendall’s Acne Struggle In Drunken Clip!

She wrote:

“Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest. I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel [Tejada] post about Sam‘s accident and his family’s GoFundMe and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam.”

Continuing, Kylie addressed how the page was initially crowdfunding for $10K at the time she donated:

“After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his GoFundMe which was set at 10k. They had already raised 6K so I [donated] 5k to reach their original goal and thought I’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate.”

Sam’s GoFundMe for medical expenses raised its goal to $60,000 and eventually $120,000 — no word as to why. But the young makeup mogul’s reasoning all checks out. After surpassing his “Road to Recovery” fund, why not ask if followers would want to donate on top of that? The younger Jenner concluded:

“I don’t know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam… I hope you have a beautiful day and let’s encourage each other to help.”

Okay, sis, we see you! Ch-ch-check out her full message (below):

Well, we know she’s a “billionaire” so she can certainly pay, but we can’t help but think that Ky should keep putting her money where her mouth is! After all, she hasn’t publicly donated a cent to any of the GoFundMe pages for the Atlanta shootings victims‘ families or the lone injured survivor. (You can find them HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE.)

Of course, we wish Samuel a speedy, full recovery. He’ll be in our thoughts.

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Samuel Rauda/Instagram]