Kylie Jenner Talks Crying Over Kendall's Acne Struggle In Drunken Video!

Kylie and Kendall Jenner finally posted their Drunk Get Ready With Me vid on YouTube — and it’s pretty much everything we hoped for!

The two sisters filmed themselves getting drunk off Kylie’s 818 Tequila, and the results are pretty amazing. They even teased the vid with a few Instagram posts showing some of their drunken behavior post-shoot! So funny!

The final product, however, is a little more sentimental than we expected… In particular, there’s a moment in the episode where Kylie mentions feeling awful about Kendall’s acne struggles in high school. The mother-of-one recalled, wiping away tears:

“I knew it was your biggest insecurity and every time like clockwork we would get out of the car [at school], you would pull me into the staircase and you would say, ‘How do I look today?’ It always made me so sad to even hear you talk about it. I’d be like, ‘You’re so beautiful,’ trying to help. But then I had to go away by myself. It makes me feel bad. When you have your own daughter you just think about this.”

Aw, what a great sister!

For her part, Kenny said she knew Ky was lying, but expressed gratitude that her younger sis cared enough to fib about it. She recalled:

“I would have so much acne. Every morning we would show up to school. Dad would drop us off and we’d be walking up the stairs. I’d look at you and I’d be like, ‘Can you see my acne?’ … Every day you would say, ‘No you look beautiful.’ I would be like, ‘Okay.’ I knew you were lying but I appreciated you.”

Elsewhere in the video, the 25-year-old model revealed she started wearing more makeup when she entered 9th grade because her breakouts were at their worst. She reflected:

“I remember the summer before 9th grade is when all my acne went crazy and I was like, ‘I’m going into high school and this one guy’s really hot.’ I’m going to ruin all my chances! … [But] I didn’t! We ended up dating. It was the confidence that came from within that really probably turned him on to me.”

Following that after school special moment, the two reality stars hugged and told each other that they loved one another. Yeah, they were drunk, but it’s absolutely precious watching these moments! And it wasn’t all crying. They had their fair share of laughs, too, and got to genuinely bond.

Check out the full vid (below):

But what do y’all think? Be sure to watch the video and then comment with your reactions below!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/YouTube]