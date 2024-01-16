Kylie Jenner Just Made A WILD Hairstyle Change! LOOK!!

This is not a drill, Perezcious readers! King Kylie is back!

For a few years, Kylie Jenner has kept her hairstyle more natural, sporting some long dark brown hair after a long period of time of having her hair different colors. However, the 26-year-old makeup mogul appears to have returned to her roots as she rocked pastel pink hair again! She took to social media to show off her hair color on Tuesday, and she seems to be loving her new look because she gave all the angles while posing in her car! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Stunning! Kylie also shared several pictures of the pink ‘do, cheekily asking her fans in the caption:

“hiiiii remember me”

Related: Timothée Chalamet ‘Moving In’ With Kylie — Why She’s Keeping It A Secret From Her Family!

See (below):

Love it! Of course, her followers were equally obsessed with the new hair color from Kylie. Many even pointed out how it is reminiscent of her King Kylie era. See the reactions from Instagram (below):

“KING KYLIE is back?!!!!!!!!!!” “KING KYLIE IS THAT YOUUU” “Obsessed with the pink hair on you” “KING KYLIE ENERGY” “THE KING IS BACKKKK” “Missed you king ky”

Reactions to the hair color, Perezcious readers? Are you hoping the next chapter of King Kylie is here to stay this year? It’s safe to say many people wouldn’t be mad if she continued to rock this era! Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]